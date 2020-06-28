SULLIVAN, LEO J.

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Leo J. Sullivan, 78, of Ocala, Florida on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Leo was born in Brooklyn NY and spent many years of his life in Upstate NY and Long Island.

He and his beloved wife, Carol, who happened to also be his high school sweetheart, moved south in 2002. Lee and Carol have been proud residents and active members of the Ocala Palms Golf and Country Club.

A great husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Lee is survived by his wife, Carol; sister, Barbara; son, Chris (Pam); and daughters, Kerry (Ben), Michelle (Joe), Wendy (Chris); and grandchildren, Jordan, Jake, Ryan, Erin, Jacquelin, Dominick, Brianna, Kelly, Sean; as well as many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

Leo was a fighter to the end and never lost his sense of humor.

A funeral mass will be held Monday, June 29, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Ocala FL., with father Patrick J. O'Doherty officiating.



