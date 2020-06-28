LEO J. SULLIVAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LEO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SULLIVAN, LEO J.
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Leo J. Sullivan, 78, of Ocala, Florida on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Leo was born in Brooklyn NY and spent many years of his life in Upstate NY and Long Island.
He and his beloved wife, Carol, who happened to also be his high school sweetheart, moved south in 2002. Lee and Carol have been proud residents and active members of the Ocala Palms Golf and Country Club.
A great husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Lee is survived by his wife, Carol; sister, Barbara; son, Chris (Pam); and daughters, Kerry (Ben), Michelle (Joe), Wendy (Chris); and grandchildren, Jordan, Jake, Ryan, Erin, Jacquelin, Dominick, Brianna, Kelly, Sean; as well as many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Leo was a fighter to the end and never lost his sense of humor.
A funeral mass will be held Monday, June 29, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Ocala FL., with father Patrick J. O'Doherty officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved