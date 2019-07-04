|
MCFATTEN, SR., LEO
Leo McFatten, Sr., 61, passed away on June 29, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories devoted wife, Stacie Neasman-McFatten; children, Litoya McFatten, Marlaina Pertee, Temicka McFatten, Tywana Taylor, Jaida McFatten, Nyla McFatten, Leo McFatten, Jr., Arianna Williams, Cedric Lester, Cory Jenkins, Rakim Glover, and Daryle Oliver; six grandchildren; sister, Eva; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service for Mr. McFatten will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church located at 606 SW Broadway St. Ocala, FL 34475. Visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00am - 5:00pm. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 4 to July 5, 2019