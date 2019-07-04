Home

Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church
606 SW Broadway St.
Ocala, FL
LEO MCFATTEN Sr.

LEO MCFATTEN Sr. Obituary
MCFATTEN, SR., LEO
Leo McFatten, Sr., 61, passed away on June 29, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories devoted wife, Stacie Neasman-McFatten; children, Litoya McFatten, Marlaina Pertee, Temicka McFatten, Tywana Taylor, Jaida McFatten, Nyla McFatten, Leo McFatten, Jr., Arianna Williams, Cedric Lester, Cory Jenkins, Rakim Glover, and Daryle Oliver; six grandchildren; sister, Eva; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service for Mr. McFatten will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church located at 606 SW Broadway St. Ocala, FL 34475. Visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00am - 5:00pm. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 4 to July 5, 2019
