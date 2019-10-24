|
BAKER, LEON
Sophia - Leon 'Buddy' Lavaughn Baker, 65, went to his heavenly home unexpectedly on Sunday October 20, 2019. He was taken away from us way too soon. Leon was born March 12, 1954, in Ocala, Florida, and was the son of the late Leon and Mildred Baker. He was of the Baptist faith.
Leon loved wildlife, being outdoors and watching National Geographic. He was an amazing brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was the ROCK of his family. He will always be cherished in the hearts of his family, friends and co-workers and he will be greatly missed.
For 43 wonderful years, Leon was married to his beautiful wife, Nancy S. Baker, who is his soul mate, best friend, the love of his life and mother to his six children.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Sherry Thomas, Martha Knowles and Melvine Wiggins; and brother, Carroll Baker.
In addition to his wife, Leon is survived by his children, Erich Baker (Michelle), Christy Connelly (Charles), Kevin Baker (Leslie), Aimee Milan (Marty), Amanda Baker (Dwain), and Kyle Baker (Christina); grandchildren, Alexis (Dylan), Adam, Kayla, Morgan, Kinley, Colby, Chesney, Kara, Josh, Matthew, Ryan, Lauren, William, Ava and Alex; sisters, JoAnn McGillivray, Marcia Rodriguez (Juan), Teresa Herrera, Marie Wallace (Clyde), and Liz Thomas (Riley); brothers, Keith Baker (Debbie), Mark Baker (Becky), Mike Baker (Lisa), Darrell Baker and Cecil Collins (Alice). He is also survived by multiple nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and each one held a special place in his heart. Likewise, his Panera work family was also a very important part of his life.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks for the outpouring of love and support for the family; this is truly a reflection of the man he was.
A graveside service celebrating Leon's life will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, October 26, 2019, at New Hope Memorial Gardens, 3448 New Hope Church Road, Asheboro. The family will welcome friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Friday, October 25, 2019, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in memory of Leon. Condolences may be sent to the family online on Leon's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Baker family.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019