LEON GRAY JR.
GRAY JR., LEON
Leon Gray Jr. passed on August 10, 2020 at the Signature Healthcare of Gainesville, FL. Born in Marianna, FL to Leo Gray and Laurel Gray on June 25, 1946.
A retiree of the Marion County School System, he worked at several schools in the Maintenance Department. He was truly loved and respected by his family and friends. A member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Anthony, FL, he was an avid Florida State University football fan.
Leo leaves many to cherish his memories: stepparents, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a special friend. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, a son and a sister.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
