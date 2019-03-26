Home

LEONA LILES Obituary
LILES, LEONA
Leona Liles, 89, of Ocala, FL passed away March 19, 2019. She was born October 29, 1929 to Trambleton and Margie Liles in Red Level, Alabama. Leona enjoyed fishing, gardening and quilting. She worked for many years as a cashier.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bobbie Nasworth; brother, Uylss Liles
Leona is survived by nieces, Sharon Bailey and Norrene Nasworth; nephews, Dennis Nasworth, Richard Nasworth and James Nasworth;
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 3 pm at Baldwin Brothers Heritage Chapel, Timber Ridge, 11250 SW 93rd Ct. Rd. Ocala, FL. 34481.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
