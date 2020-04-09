|
MITTON, LEONA 'LEE'
Leona 'Lee' Mitton, 92, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on April 3, 2020. She was born on March 6, 1928 in Hinckley, Ohio to parents Albert and Bertha Ritz. In 1952 she married the late Robert Mitton, and they moved to Miami, Florida in 1954. Together they had one son, Rickie L. Mitton who passed away in 2014.
Lee spent 42 years as a typist, Medical Practitioner, and Assistant Director for the records department at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. After her retirement she moved to Ocala, Florida in 1999 to be close to the great joys of her life, her son and grandchildren. She found a great community of friends in Ocala and was the guardian of her neighborhood.
Lee enjoyed gardening, caring for her three cats, and staying connected to her family, near and far. Her nieces and nephews in Ohio and beyond will miss her regular cards, letters, and phone calls dearly. In her life, she had many achievements including obtaining her pilot's license in 1953 and enjoyed flying small aircrafts. She and her husband also enjoyed visiting Steinhatchee, Florida where they had a vacation home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son; daughter-in-law, Terry Mitton; and siblings, Edna Myers, Evelyn Veeber, and Lloyd Ritz.
She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren, Rickie C. Mitton of Miami and Jeanne (Monte) Wildy of Ocala; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be alongside her husband at Fairview Cemetery in Richfield, Ohio.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020