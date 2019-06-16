|
|
WALSH, LEONARD A.
Leonard A. Walsh, 93, of Ocala passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Legacy House in Ocala. Leonard was a native of Berwyn, Illinois and moved to this area from Rocky Mount, NC in 1989.
Survivors include his wife, Genevieve V. Walsh; daughter, Lynn A. Rozinsky; son, Leonard T. Walsh; granddaughters, Karen (Andrew) Brudniak and Debbi (Mike) Wollitzur; great grandchildren, Andrew (Paige) Brudniak and Christa Brudniak.
He is predeceased by his parents, Leonard A. and Mildred L. Walsh; wife, Johanna Walsh; and daughter, Suzanne DiBeasi.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 16 to June 17, 2019