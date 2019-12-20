|
COON, LEONARD
Leonard Coon, 80, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born in Bronx, New York on October 24, 1939 to Andrew and Sylvia (Berman) Coon. He moved to this area from Bronx, NY in 1995. Leonard proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
Leonard is survived by his wife, Angela Marie Coon, Summerfield; FL and his two dogs, Simba and Buddy.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his two brothers, Howard Coon and Neil Coon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com. Arrangements under the care of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services - Belleview.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019