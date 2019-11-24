|
|
SAVIDGE, LEONARD E.
Leonard E. Savidge, 76 of Ocala passed away on Wed, Nov 6th 2019, Len was born in Lebanon, PA, and was a US Navy Veteran, and a retired trainer for the oil company.
Len was a very outgoing friendly man who volunteered for the Salvation Army as a bell ringer and the Marion Co. Sheriff's department with SAFE.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Savidge of Ocala, FL.; son, Christopher Savidge, and daughter, Sheryl Graham; and 5 grandchildren,
The family will be having a celebration of life service for Len after the first of the year.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019