Home

POWERED BY

Services
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
2238 NW 10th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 351-0566
Resources
More Obituaries for LEONARD SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REVEREND LEONARD SCOTT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

REVEREND LEONARD SCOTT Obituary
SCOTT,
REVEREND LEONARD, 75
Rev. Leonard Scott was born on August 30, 1943 in Weirsdale, Florida. On April 1, 2019 he was called home to be with the Lord. He received his formal education in the Public School of Marion County Florida, graduating from Belleview Santos class of 1963. Reverend Scott served as the Pastor of Clearwater Baptist church in Ocklawaha, FL. He is currently the Pastor of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church of Leesburg, FL.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories a loving and devoted wife, Emory Joyce Scott; four children, Patrick (Cassandra) Scott, Patricia Scott DeLeon, Vincent Scott, and Sammy (Shyreen) Hancock; four sisters, Mellonese White, Earlene Scott, Ruthel Scott (Eardley) Forbes, and Sandra Scott (Roberts) Killett; two brothers, Raymond (Mary) Scott and Samuel (Margie) Scott; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Public viewing will be Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Florida from 1:00pm until 6:00pm. Funeral Services for Reverend Leonard Scott will be on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 2:00PM at Village View Community Church, 8585 SE 147th Place, Summerfield, FL 34491.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now