WALSH, LEROY EDWARD

APRIL 1, 1937 -

JULY 27, 2020

Leroy Edward Walsh lost his battle with COPD and passed away in his home in Ocala, FL, surrounded by his loving family, as he went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Ada Richardson Walsh; brother, Thomas Walsh; sister, Carolyn Walsh Dornfeld; son, Michael Walsh; and great granddaughter, Alayna Young.

Leroy is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Verna Herm Walsh; sister, Joyce Hill; sister, Marilyn Walsh Harrod; daughter, Carol Price (Larry); daughter, Janet Wyman (Bob); son, Greg Walsh; son, John Walsh (Debbie); daughter, Lauri Moore (Tom); 14 grandkids; and 22 great grandkids; along with many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Leroy was loved and cherished by all.

Leroy was born in Louisville, KY, graduated from St. Xavier High School, and retired from General Electric after 47 years of dedicated service in Louisville, KY and Columbia, MD. He then moved to Ocala, FL in 1999 to be closer to his children and grandchildren. Leroy loved golf and was an active member of the Ocala Municipal Golf Club.

Leroy was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church in Ocala, where the Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church online or via mail.

'And think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched, for nothing loved is ever lost, and he was loved so much.'



