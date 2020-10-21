Leslie Adkins

Mr. Leslie Adkins 67 passed away on October 17, 2020 at Advent Health Ocala. Visitation will be on Friday 6 until 7:00 pm at Mt Olive AME Church Dunnellon, Florida. Funeral services for Mr. Adkins will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, 11 am at Mt Olive AME Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry providing a memory that will never fade. If you are planning on attending the visitation or the funeral service you must wear a mask and practice all social distancing guidelines that are established by the CDC and the directing funeral director, no exceptions.



