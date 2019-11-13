|
BAGLEY, LESLIE H.
Leslie H. Bagley 'Bag Man,' 77, beloved husband of Nancy (Hev); loving father of children, Chuck, Steve, Doug and Becky (Russ); brother of Nancy and Bruce (Carol) passed away peacefully at his home on November 6, 2019. Dearest grandfather of Charlie (Joe), Dusty (Mike), Jen (John), Nicole (Matt), Jamie (Tommy), Jake and Amber. Great grandfather of 10 great grandkids that brought him so much joy.
He was married to his bride for 45 years, the Pig Roast Expert of Medina County and the proud owner of Bagley Produce in Lafayette. Known and loved by many, he was also a proud Navy Vet, serving 10 years and retiring as a Commanding Officer in 1971.
He was proceeded in death by parents, Wayne and BethAnne; brothers, Harold and Larry Bagley.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019