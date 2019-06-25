|
PACE, LESLIE
IRMA (FRAZEE)
Mrs. Leslie Irma (Frazee) Pace, former resident of Hull, Quincy, and Rockland, Massachusetts, born on July 25, 1938 in Bridgton, Maine, to the late Irma (Corbett) Frazee and the late Roy Leslie Frazee, passed away last year on June 25, 2018 at Legacy House Hospice in Ocala, Florida. Leslie completed and received her high school diploma later in life. She worked at Clipper Abrasives in Rockland for several years and then in the Electronics industry at Radio Shack as a Service and Repair Processor until retiring in 1997. The following year she moved to Ocala, Florida. Leslie briefly worked part-time at Publix Supermarket and was fondly known as, 'The Hot Dog Lady'. Leslie was the former wife of Peter J. Pace. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Carole Ann Pace and Diane Marie Pace; brothers, David and Chris; and long-time companion, Thomas Fagerberg. Leslie is survived by her sons, Russell, his wife Bridgette, Edward and his wife Nancy; brothers, John, Stephen, and James; sister, Susan Manville; two grandchildren, Joseph Pace and Meghan Pace-King; three great grandchildren, Leonardo Paul King, Benjamin Aurelius King and Obadiah Niall King. She had a passion for travel, reading books and writing poetry. The family invites donations in Leslie's name to Memories of Missing Smiles Park Ocala, FL (352) 369-6667.
