LEWIS REZA
REZA, LEWIS
Mr. Lewis Reza of Ocala, FL passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Legacy House Care Center in Ocala, FL. He was 66. Born in Holly Grove, AR Lewis came to Ocala 16 years ago from Minneapolis, MN. He was a heavy equipment operator for many years.
Lewis is survived by his three daughters, Angela, Patricia, and Julie Reza; three brothers, Nick, Robert, and Jesse Reza; four sisters, Diana Reza, Cynthia Reza, Opalene Rodriguez, and Louisa Diaz.
A memorial will be held by the family at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Gate Ministry located at 1840 NW 111th Court, Ocala, FL. Mr. Reza in under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston, FL. (352)528-3481.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
