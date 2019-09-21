|
BRINSON, LILLIAN
Lillian Brinson, 78, Passed away at home In Ocala, Florida, on September 11, 2019.
Ms. Brinson Celebration of life will be held at Greater Apostolic Outreach Holy Church Of God 921 S.W 3rd St Unit 100 Ocala, Florida at 11:00am Saturday, September 21, 2019. Public Viewing will be held Friday at Browns Memorial Funeral Home September 20, 2019 From 11:00-7:30.
She leave to mourn her children, grandchildren; great grandchildren, sisters, and a host of family and friends.
Arrangements are entrusted to FL Brown Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC 706 SW Martin Luther King Ave., Ocala, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019