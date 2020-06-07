LILLIAN E. HANSCOM
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LILLIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HANSCOM, LILLIAN E.
Lillian E. Hanscom, 86, of Ocala, FL passed away May 29, 2020. Born in Portland, ME, she came to this area in 1993. She was a retired Avon salesperson and a member of Ocala West United Methodist Church, Ocala. Lillian enjoyed playing cards, bingo, was an avid bowler and had been an instructor of water exercise in her community. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Henry; children, Jeffrey D. (Kelly) Hanscom of Kennebunk, ME, Debra H. King of S. Portland, ME and Peter S. (Donna) Hanscom of Westbrook, ME; sister, Annella Catruch of Raymond, ME and granddaughter, Mcneil L. King of Portland, ME. She was preceded in death by her sister, Alberta Cunningham. Funeral Services and interment in Maine will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala 352-236-7813.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
11250 SW 93rd Court Rd
Ocala, FL 34481
(352) 236-7813
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved