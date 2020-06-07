HANSCOM, LILLIAN E.

Lillian E. Hanscom, 86, of Ocala, FL passed away May 29, 2020. Born in Portland, ME, she came to this area in 1993. She was a retired Avon salesperson and a member of Ocala West United Methodist Church, Ocala. Lillian enjoyed playing cards, bingo, was an avid bowler and had been an instructor of water exercise in her community. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Henry; children, Jeffrey D. (Kelly) Hanscom of Kennebunk, ME, Debra H. King of S. Portland, ME and Peter S. (Donna) Hanscom of Westbrook, ME; sister, Annella Catruch of Raymond, ME and granddaughter, Mcneil L. King of Portland, ME. She was preceded in death by her sister, Alberta Cunningham. Funeral Services and interment in Maine will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala 352-236-7813.



