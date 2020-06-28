MORGAN, LILLIAN E.
Ocala - Mrs. Lillian E. Morgan, age 90, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family members on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Lillian (Lea) was born in West Chester, PA. on November 19, 1929. She was the youngest of 8 children; born to the late Wallace and Rosaline Money. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late-husband, George W. Morgan. She is survived by her loving family, Terry Burnett (Annette), Patte Bell and William Burnett, (Cicin), eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Lea was a true matriarch of her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, hosting family events and get-togethers. She had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed lasting friendships throughout her life.
Lea enjoyed traveling with her husband George, visiting family, as well as attending local ceramics classes and playing mahjong with her friends. She and George volunteered for many years at the local Food Pantry in Ocala, as well ministered to local teens thru the Church without Walls organization. She will be missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date with family. To share a memory of Lea or a condolence with the family visit Legacy.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Lea to kindredhealthcare.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.