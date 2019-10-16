|
PERRY, LILLIAN R.
Lillian R. Perry, 91, of Belleview, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Perry was born in Weirsdale, Florida and was a lifetime resident of this area. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Belleview, Delta Delta International Society, and the Daughters of Confederacy. She was an avid gardener, loved to cook, was a seamstress, a beautician, but most importantly she loved to take care of people.
Survivors include her son, Al Perry; daughter and son in law, Gay and Bubba Hatcher; her twin brother, Mealy Reed; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Juddy A. Perry; brother, Alan Schneck; sister, Flora May Walters; sister, Rebecca Ann Schmid; brother, Errol Reed, Jr.; sister, Eloise Dudley; daughter in law, Judy Perry; parents, Errol E. Reed and Flora May Schneck.
A funeral service will be held at 2PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Belleview, 6107 SE Agnew Road, Belleview, FL, 34420. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Damon B Walker Scholarship Fund. In honor of her love of gardening, please wear bright colors to the service. Online condolences may be sent at
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019