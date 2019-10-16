Home

Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview
5946 Se Robinson Road
Belleview, FL 34421
(352) 245-2424
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Belleview
6107 SE Agnew Road
Belleview, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Belleview
6107 SE Agnew Road
Belleview, FL
LILLIAN R. PERRY Obituary
PERRY, LILLIAN R.
Lillian R. Perry, 91, of Belleview, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Perry was born in Weirsdale, Florida and was a lifetime resident of this area. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Belleview, Delta Delta International Society, and the Daughters of Confederacy. She was an avid gardener, loved to cook, was a seamstress, a beautician, but most importantly she loved to take care of people.
Survivors include her son, Al Perry; daughter and son in law, Gay and Bubba Hatcher; her twin brother, Mealy Reed; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Juddy A. Perry; brother, Alan Schneck; sister, Flora May Walters; sister, Rebecca Ann Schmid; brother, Errol Reed, Jr.; sister, Eloise Dudley; daughter in law, Judy Perry; parents, Errol E. Reed and Flora May Schneck.
A funeral service will be held at 2PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Belleview, 6107 SE Agnew Road, Belleview, FL, 34420. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Damon B Walker Scholarship Fund. In honor of her love of gardening, please wear bright colors to the service. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
