MULLIS, LILLIAN YAWN
Lillian Yawn Mullis, 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Hawthorne Village Assistant Living Facility in Ocala, FL, after a long illness. Lillian was born on November 13, 1921 in Eastman, Georgia to Lena and Jack Yawn. She later married R.T. Mullis in 1945, until his death on February 6, 1972. They had two children, a son, Gene in 1947, and a daughter, Katherine in 1951. Lillian and R.T. moved their family to Ocala, FL in 1953.
Lillian was a stay at home mom, wife, and homemaker. She enjoyed raising her children, cooking, gardening, and fishing with her family. Lillian loved the Lord and was a wonderful Southern Christian woman who touched many lives.
Lillian was preceded in death by her husband R.T.; her daughter, Katherine Whisenhunt; her parents; her brothers, Bill, Homer, Carl, Walter; and sister, Beatrice.
Lillian is survived by her son, Gene (Connie); grandson, Jamie Mullis; granddaughter, Amanda Schnell; great-granddaughter, Olivia Schnell, all from Ocala; sisters, Leomie Purvis of Warner Robins, Georgia, Betty Jean Prevatte of Angier, North Carolina; family friend, George VanNatta of Ocala; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank everyone at Hawthorne Village and Kindred Hospice for taking such good care of her. She was deeply loved by her family and all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
There will be a graveside service at Highlands Memorial Park on June 17, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Kindred Hospice of Ocala. Officiating Minister will be Francis Hunter.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 16 to June 17, 2019