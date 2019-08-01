|
|
BROOKS, LILLIE MAE
Ft. McCoy - Mother Lillie Mae Brooks, age 98, transition to be with her heavenly father on July 25, 2019 at Life Care Center of Ocala. She served faithfully with her late husband Rev. William J. Brooks at New Hope MBC for many years. Mrs. Brooks continued her Christian walk at Pleasant Grove MBC, Ft. McCoy, FL as the Mother of the Church.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories devoted daughters, Ester Lee Johnson, Linda Wilkerson, Rhonda 'Shawn' Brooks, Vonda Daniels (Edwin); grandchildren, Laquandra Lee (Calton), Vanessa Shelton, Tiffany 'Nikki' Dugger, Lawanda Lester, Lashareka Wilkerson, Brittany Daniels; 11 great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; two God-children; sister; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Life celebration will be held 11:00 PM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 2240 N.E. 86th Lane, Anthony, FL, Rev. Michael Baker, Pastor, Eulogist, Rev, Curtis Houston. Public visitation for Mother Lillie Mae Brooks will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 from 2:00PM until 5:00PM at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 NW 20th Street, Ocala, Fl. (352) 620-0573. Wake Service will immediately follow Visitation on Friday from 6:00PM until 7:30PM at same location. Professional arrangements are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 NW 20th Street, Ocala, Florida 34475 (352) 620-0573.
'Providing Unparalleled
Service and Compassion'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019