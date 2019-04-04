Home

LILLIE MAE OLIVER

LILLIE MAE OLIVER Obituary
OLIVER, LILLIE MAE
Ms. Lillie Mae Oliver, 44, of Dunnellon, Florida passed away on March 23, 2019.
The Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019,11am in the Dunnellon Community Cemetery, Rolling Hills road Dunnellon, FL. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home, 217 SE 4th Ave, Chiefland, Florida. (352)493-1857
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
