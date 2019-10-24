|
NEWCOMB, LILY CORA
Fort McCoy - Lily Cora Newcomb, 74, passed away October 21, 2019. She was born in Wales, England, on August 17, 1945, to the late Clarence Ward and Margaret Jones Wilkins. She was a homemaker and resided in Fort McCoy for the last 28 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Wayne Newcomb; brother, Vivian Rawlins; and nephew Linwood Perry Daniels.
She is survived by her son, Richard Newcomb; daughters, Pamela Tena, Wendy Crabtree; sisters, Francis Noak and Rebecca McCamy (Ralph); grandchildren, Zane, Hala, Caleb, Kimberly, Cory, Matthew, Amy, Kyle, Victoria; ten great-grandchildren; nieces, Lisa (Dave) Ware, Ashley Royal, Makayla King, Kristina McCamy and Debra Smith; nephews, Linwood James Daniels, George Vernon King, Austin King, Jesse Perry Daniels, Robert and Nathan Wetherington; and cousins from the UK, Tom and Diane Chandler.
Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Countryside Funeral Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019