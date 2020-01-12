|
|
ABSHIER, LINC
Linc was 50 years old and died on January 5, 2020, in Baybay City, Leyte Phillipines, after a lifelong illness. He was born in Ocala, FL on May 21, 1969, and made his residence here. He also lived in Jacksonville, FL, and most recently moved to the Phillipines.
He graduated from Vanguard High School in 1987, and was a graduated of Webster University, with a Degree in Information Technology.
He was active in the community, and he owned and operated several local business, A-1 Title Loans, and Abshier Consulting.
He was a loving son, brother, father, and friend, to all who knew and loved him. He had a kind and loving heart, and was deeply committed to those whom he loved, and to his passion, which was music, and playing his guitar. He was a member of Central Baptist Church, were he was active as a youth, in the youth ministry.
He is survived by his parents, Larry and Zelma Abshier of Cocoa, FL; sister, Lori Ray, of Cocoa, FL; sisters, Lisa Land and Linn Benton of Ocala, FL; two sons, Ryder and Gabriel; and all of his nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service at Central Baptist Church, on January 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020