Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc
19939 E Pennsylvania Ave
Dunnellon, FL 34432
(352) 489-2429
Linda Ann Gauthier-Porter

Linda Ann Gauthier-Porter Obituary
GAUTHIER-PORTER,
LINDA ANN
Dunnellon - Linda Ann Gauthier-Porter, 67, entered the eternal realms of the heavenly kingdom in the early morning hours on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 while under the care of hospice at the Legacy house in Ocala.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon. A repast will follow in the church hall. Expressions of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
