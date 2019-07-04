Home

STILL, LINDA FAY
Linda Fay Still, age 65, went home to be with her Lord on July 1, 2019 surrounded by family in Ocala, Florida. Linda was born in Keene, New Hampshire on May 11, 1954.
She is survived by her husband, James, of 34 years; and her two children, Channing Johnson (Timothy), and Evan Still (Maria); her siblings, Duane Patnode, Kevin Patnode, and Sheri Fels.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carmen Fay Patnode and Russell Leonard Patnode; and brother, Leonard Patnode.
Linda left a legacy for all that knew her. The doors to her home and her heart were always open. She will be remembered for her unconditional love, her joyous Christmas spirit, her inner strength, her patriotism, her immaculate housekeeping, and her love for caring for children.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 4 to July 5, 2019
