YOUNG, LINDA GAIL

Ocala - Linda Gail Young, 69, passed away peacefully, surrounded by those she loved at her home on May 21, 2020, in Ocala, Fl. She was born on December 11, 1950, to Earsel and Ethel W. Young in Pikeville, Kentucky. She and her family later moved to Anthony, Florida, where she would put down her roots throughout her life. Linda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and interior designer; dedicated to her clients and family alike, Linda had a distinct knack for knowing what each individual needed. Her self starting ethic led her to successfully operate her own interior design company, Draperies and Interiors, where she built a loyal clientele and inspired a respected reputation for decades.

She is survived by her loving husband, Allen McManaway; her oldest son Matt and daughter-in-law Kelli Ryder, youngest son Wade Ryder; brother, Darel Young; sisters, Jean Ward, Janice Blackburn, Jettie Williams; and granddaughter, Kennedy Grace Ryder. Linda is also survived by numerous friends, nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, May 26th at 2:00PM at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL with Father Patrick Sheedy officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store