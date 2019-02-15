|
BARTON, LINDA KAY
Linda Kay Barton, 76, of Mayo, FL, passed away peacefully Friday, February 1, 2019 at Lafayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Linda was born in Burlington North Carolina to Everett and Beulah Sutton. Linda had a wonderful sense of humor, loved all people, and enjoyed music and dance. She devoted the majority of her time to helping people understand the Bible and its wonderful message.
She is survived by two brothers, Ronald Everett Sutton and Walter Glenwood Sutton; stepfather, Louis Passero; three sons, Patrick, Michael and Timothy; eight grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her sister, June Osborne McNair; and daughter, Candace Kay Register.
Services will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in High Springs FL Saturday February 16, 2019 at 3:00 PM.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019