WOOD, LINDA LAREEN
Linda Lareen (Critton, Chanos, Powell) Wood, 72, passed away Thursday morning, September 26, 2019, in Ocala, Florida, after a three year battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Redkey, Indiana, on April 8, 1948, and a graduate of Redkey High School in 1966, she was the only daughter of Robert J. and Roma Ni Critton. She loved her family above all else and enjoyed sewing, photography, her pugs, and everything Elvis.
Linda leaves behind her loving husband, Robert Wood; and son, Jimmy Powell (wife, Rogelia); seven grandchildren, Jessica, Veronica, Rebecca, Anthony, Esmeralda, Vanessa, Sarah; and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother, Roma Ni Critton, Muncie, Indiana; four brothers, Kenn Critton (wife, Jacqueline), Madison, Alabama, Paul Critton (wife, Debbie), Muncie, Indiana, Rex Critton (wife, Jennifer), Tucson, Arizona, and Lester Critton (wife, Kelly), Amelia, Virginia; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and an aunt and uncle.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert J. Critton; and previous husband, Jim Powell. Linda had a huge heart and open arms to anyone in need. She will be missed by her family and many friends.
A memorial service to share memories of Linda and celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Muncie 1ST Freewill Baptist Church, 6490 W Cornbread Road, Yorktown, IN. Burial and a graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., October 18, 2019, at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019