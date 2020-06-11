LINDA MILLER BAKER
BAKER, LINDA MILLER
Ms. Linda Miller Baker, 60, was born on February 29, 1960, in Ocala, Florida. Her incredible and productive life ended on May 29, 2020. She was the daughter of Leon Miller and Celia Brown, both of Ocala.
Linda was the proud mother of two daughters, Shante Section and Ebony Section (Atlanta). They were her pride and joy. She nurtured them and they matured into loving daughters and productive citizens. Reid Martin, her young grandson, will cherish her memory for years to come. Linda is survived by seven siblings, Melvin Brown, Vinelle Miller, Carmen Miller, Johnnie Mae Brown, Dikena Brown, Barbara Brown, and Talmeshia Brown (Dexter) Anderson, Maynard Blackmon (deceased); one living uncle, Herbert Brown, Jr. (Port. St. Lucie) Also, surviving Linda are cousins, Howard and Connie Mayfield, Deborah Mayfield, Esq. (Washington, DC), and Dr. Julia Miller (Lansing, Michigan), and Leroy Edminson (Ocala, FL).
A service for Linda Miller Baker will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Clark Funeral Home. Floral arrangements can be sent to Clark Funeral Home, 434 NW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, Ocala, FL 34475.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Clark Funeral Home
434 NW Martin Luther King Jr Ave
Ocala, FL 34475
June 11, 2020
Rest In Peace sis I Love You so much.
Barbara Brown
Sister
June 11, 2020
