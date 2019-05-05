|
BIKAI, LINDA RENN
Linda Renn Bikai, 71 of Cape Coral, FL went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Hope Hospice.
Linda was born in Ocala, FL. The daughter of the late Margaret Peebles Renn and Edward C. Renn. She was retired from retail sales.
Linda is survived by her daughters, Tracey Dukes Chandler and Shannon Dukes Eaton (Michael) of Fort Myers, Fl. She has 6 grandchildren, Lance, Spenser, Arielle, Trish, Ally and Ollie; and great-granddaughter, Lily Grace. Linda is survived by her sister, Julie Renn McQuaig (William) and half-sister, Carol Renn Short (Tim).
Linda is preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Atherton; and her sister, Marcia Renn Thompson.
Baldwin Brothers handled the arrangements. A memorial service will be held in the future by the family in Cape Coral. In Linda's memory, donations to Hospice or Cancer Organizations are welcomed. Linda was a private person, she loved her family, she enjoyed reading and taking care of her plants.
I thought of you today but that is nothing new I thought about you yesterday and the days
before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have are memories And your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake from which I'll never part. God has you in his arms, I have you in my Heart!
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 5 to May 6, 2019