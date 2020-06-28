McDUFFY,

LINDA ROGERS JACOBS

Linda Rogers Jacobs McDuffy, 58, was born 3/12/62 in Ocala, FL to Jessie & Missouri Rogers. She passed away on 6/26/20 @ Leesburg Hospital in Leesburg, FL.

She was educated in Marion County Public Schools system she graduated from Vanguard High School class of '79. She was a bus driver for Marion County System later she became the owner of McDuffie's Seafood. She was preceded in death by her father Jessie Rogers her son McKenzie Wilson and brother Jeffrey Rogers. Linda is survived by her mother Missouri James, 2 daughters; Jessica (Christopher) LaSane (Howell) Reeva Rogers, Godchildren; LaTasha McFadden Devontae Reed Dremma Curbeam, 3 sisters; Arletha Rozier, Victoria Rogers, Shaneka James, 2 brothers; Darrin Rogers, Vernell James she had 7 grandchildren & 11 extended grands 2 extended great grands, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins family friends great nieces and nephews. Viewing services will be held Sunday 6/28/20 @ 10:30-6pm at Brown Memorial Funeral Home Cremation Services LLC, 706 SW MLK Ave., Ocala, FL 34474.



