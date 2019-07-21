|
LUMPKIN,
LINDA SUE CHAMPION
Linda Sue Champion Lumpkin, age 75, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Legacy House Hospice Center in Ocala, Florida. A native of Fairmount, Georgia, Linda was born on January 22, 1944. She was the ninth of 11 children born to Joseph, Sr. and Floy (Davenport) Champion. She was a citizen of Dunnellon, Florida, for over 25 years and retired there as the director of the Rainbow Rivers Club. Linda was a long-time member of the Dunnellon Chamber of Commerce where she received the prestigious Business Woman of the Year award. She was a beloved sister, aunt, sister in-law, cousin and friend to many, as well as a devoted caretaker of animals in need, especially cats. Linda truly lived life to the fullest through serving others whether it was through her time, her wonderful meals, or her love. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. Those who met and spent any time with Linda would admit she left them with great memories.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: William (Wylene) Champion, Paul (Virginia) Champion, Max Champion, Ed Champion, and sisters: Hazel (Elmo) Champion Miller and Louise (Sam) Champion Hunt.
Linda is survived by Mr. Conrad Burgess, her loving significant other of 14 years of
Dunnellon, Florida; her beloved nephews Mark (Luanne) Miller of Vidalia, Georgia, and Doug (Julie) Miller of Derring, Georgia; her wonderful brothers Billy (Jackie - dec.) Champion, Von (Marcelle) Champion, Jack (Gail) Champion, and Joe Champion, Jr., all of Fairmount; sister-in-law Betty Champion, of Fairmount; and special friends: Joann and Earl Otting; Mr. and Mrs. Tildon W. Smith; and Mark, Richard and Matthew Smith, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Linda touched are invited to visit Thomas Funeral Home (535 Red Bud RD, NE, Calhoun, Georgia 30701) on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of her service at 2:00 p.m. to reflect upon a life well-lived. Burial will follow at Johnson's Cemetery in Fairmount where Linda will be laid to rest next to her parents.
Dr. Larry Hibbert will officiate the service. Serving as pallbearers will be: Mark and Doug Miller; Billy 'Champ' and Jeff Champion; and Matthew and Richard Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's memory to: The Legacy House, 9505 SW 110 Street, Ocala, Florida 34481 (352)291-5143.
You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com
Thomas Funeral Home oversees arrangements for Linda Sue Champion Lumpkin.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 21 to July 22, 2019