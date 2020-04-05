|
TOCHMAN, LINDA
Citra - Linda Irene Tochman, 75, passed away on March 31, 2020, in Citra, Florida. She was born on August 28, 1944, in Baltimore, Maryland to Thomas and Mary (Rager) Tochman. A long time resident of Citra Florida she was a Cosmetologist and Cosmetology teacher at Florida Correctional Institute for Women. Linda was of Christian Faith. She loved her family, friends and students more than anything.
She is preceded by her parents, Tommy and Mary Tochman; nephew, Tommy Sims; and niece, Beth Ann Sims LaFountain.
She is survived by her loving sisters, Karen Sims (Lee) Medema, Gloria Jean (Jerry) Luffman, Mary Ann (Roger) Roberts and Susan (Frank) Ostanik; nieces and nephews, Ivan LaFountain, Kathy (Mike) Borden, Julya Christmas Sims, Jason (Karen) Luffman, Jennifer (Chuck) Luffman, Enoch (Melissa) Ostanik, Eric (Kelly) Ostanik: great nieces and nephews, Doug LaFountain, Kyle (Erica) LaFountain, Brian (Taylor) LaFountain, Jeffrey (Caitlyn) LaFountain, J.R. Haynes, Luke Sims, Steven (Kayla) Rickard, Wyatt Luffman, Cooper Espinoza, Halie, Hunter and Hayven Ostanik, Rylee and Eric Ostanik: great, great nieces and nephews, Jessica and Kaia Hickman, Hoyt and Parker LaFountain, Lily Ann LaFountain, Charlotte Rickard; her cousins Carol Rager (Billy) Clements, Linda Rager, Jane (Bob) Boyd and family and Bobbie (Ray) Yozwiak and family: many loving friends, students and shopping buddies.
A Celebration of Life for Linda will be held at a later date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020