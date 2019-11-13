|
|
DOBBS, LISA MARIE
Lisa Marie Dobbs, 55, of Ocala, FL passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Ocala Regional Medical Center. Lisa was born in Brooklyn, NY and graduated from Vanguard High School with honors and with her Master's degree from the University of Florida and was working on her Doctorate and was a ESE Specialist at West Port High School and served at many schools in the ESE department for the Marion County School Board for over 20 years. She attended the First Presbyterian Church of Ocala and enjoyed traveling and reading.
Lisa was dedicated to the education of all children, touching many lives over the years. Everyone who knew her will remember her grit and special love for those who she touched.
Lisa is preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Laura Dobbs, Fern McMillin.
She is survived by her devoted parents, Ron and Mary McMillin of Ocala, FL; sister, Myla Renee Jones of Tucson, AZ; aunt and uncle, Nancy and Marvin McMillin of Gainesville, FL; and several cousins; her special love, Wynter, her Airedale; and a host of friends.
The family is going to have a celebration of Lisa's life on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian church all are welcome to attend and share with the family. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Skill Day Center, Inc. 1700 NW 17th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34475. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019