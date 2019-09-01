Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LITTLETON RIGGSBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LITTLETON O. RIGGSBY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LITTLETON O. RIGGSBY Obituary
RIGGSBY, LITTLETON O.
'Doc' Littleton O. Riggsby, age 75, passed peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Doc is survived by his wife, Deborah; daughters, Janie Townsend, Tina Misner; grandchildren, Trey Misner, Kayla Misner, Owen Nunnery, Jennifer Nunnery, Nicholas Townsend; great grandchildren, Lauren Miller, and Alexander Littleton; three surviving sisters, Francis Snow, Sue Arms, and Alice Jones; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded by two brothers, Roy Riggsby, Jr. and Larry Delbert Riggsby.
Doc was a life long resident of Marion County. In his younger years, he worked at many of our thoroughbred farms, such as Mariblue, Mare Haven, and was a maintenance supervisor at Murty Brothers for many years. He was the captain of the Marion County Mounted Posse and had participated in many search events. He retired from the Marion County Road Department after many years of service. He was also an active thoroughbred horse breeder at his time of death. He will be dearly missed.
Please leave condolences at Roberts Downtown Chapel website or Facebook.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LITTLETON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.