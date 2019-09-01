|
RIGGSBY, LITTLETON O.
'Doc' Littleton O. Riggsby, age 75, passed peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Doc is survived by his wife, Deborah; daughters, Janie Townsend, Tina Misner; grandchildren, Trey Misner, Kayla Misner, Owen Nunnery, Jennifer Nunnery, Nicholas Townsend; great grandchildren, Lauren Miller, and Alexander Littleton; three surviving sisters, Francis Snow, Sue Arms, and Alice Jones; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded by two brothers, Roy Riggsby, Jr. and Larry Delbert Riggsby.
Doc was a life long resident of Marion County. In his younger years, he worked at many of our thoroughbred farms, such as Mariblue, Mare Haven, and was a maintenance supervisor at Murty Brothers for many years. He was the captain of the Marion County Mounted Posse and had participated in many search events. He retired from the Marion County Road Department after many years of service. He was also an active thoroughbred horse breeder at his time of death. He will be dearly missed.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019