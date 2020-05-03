STEINBERG, DR. LLOYD B.

Lloyd Steinberg passed away at home in Ocala, FL on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 84.

Dr. Steinberg was born in New York City and received his education from Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts and the New York College of Podiatric Medicine. Lloyd was married in 1959 to his wife and best friend of over 65 years, Elaine Steinberg. They started their family in New York and then moved to Ocala in 1962 where Lloyd was the first Podiatric Surgeon for the growing area. Dr. Steinberg practiced in Ocala for the next 50 years.

Lloyd had a life full of achievement and fulfillment. He enjoyed travel, tennis, golf and working on his horse farm. As a founding member of the Ocala Runners Club, Lloyd completed the NYC Marathon and helped start the annual Ocala tradition of the Reindeer Run. As President of the Ocala/Silver Springs Rotary Club, Lloyd energized many community projects including the establishment of the Jervey Gantt Sports Complex. As President of Temple B'nai Darom, Lloyd helped strengthen the congregation and honor traditions. Following his father's footsteps in the Podiatric Surgery field, Lloyd was a pioneer in the diagnosis and treatment of the foot, ankle, and leg. He elevated the profession and was the first podiatrist in Marion County with hospital privileges.

Lloyd helped create a wonderful and loving family with Elaine. Daughter, Lori Guerra (Juan Carlos) and sons, Paul Steinberg (Leigh) and John Steinberg (Jamie) have all continued in the medical profession. There are six grandchildren and four great grandchildren in Virginia, Maryland, and Florida.

Lloyd led a life of kindness and fulfillment. He passed with dignity, peace and so much love. He will be very missed but will continue on with each of us.



