HEFLIN-MCCULLOUGH, LO'TIYVIU E.

Lo'Tiyviu E. Heflin-McCullough, 13, passed away on August 23, 2020.

She leaves to cherish her memories father, Lou McCullough (Racine); mother, Temeka Heflin; siblings, Alyah Williams, Ro'vantra Heflin, Lou McCullough, Jr., Joquari McCullough, Ta'Niya Gordon, Ta'Laya Gordon, Cecil Duncan, Bailey Watkins, Edith McCullough, and Ethan McCullough; grandparents, Minister Cleroy (Annie) Autry, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life service for Miss Heflin-McCullough will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00p.m in Chestnut Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at Greater Holy Temple Church of God In Christ located at 1119 NW 3rd St. Ocala, FL 34475. Due to Covid-19 a mask must be worn to attend all services, social distancing, and all Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store