LO'TIYVIU E. HEFLIN-MCCULLOUGH
HEFLIN-MCCULLOUGH, LO'TIYVIU E.
Lo'Tiyviu E. Heflin-McCullough, 13, passed away on August 23, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memories father, Lou McCullough (Racine); mother, Temeka Heflin; siblings, Alyah Williams, Ro'vantra Heflin, Lou McCullough, Jr., Joquari McCullough, Ta'Niya Gordon, Ta'Laya Gordon, Cecil Duncan, Bailey Watkins, Edith McCullough, and Ethan McCullough; grandparents, Minister Cleroy (Annie) Autry, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life service for Miss Heflin-McCullough will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00p.m in Chestnut Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at Greater Holy Temple Church of God In Christ located at 1119 NW 3rd St. Ocala, FL 34475. Due to Covid-19 a mask must be worn to attend all services, social distancing, and all Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
