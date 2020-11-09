1/1
Lois Ann Krull
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Ann Krull
Ocala - Lois Ann Seitz Krull, of Ocala, Florida, passed away at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Lois was born in Three Rivers, Michigan and moved to Ocala in 1964. Lois was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, Bell Choir, Women's Club of Ocala and completely devoted to her Community. She will be missed by so many and because of her Faith we know she will Rest in Peace.
Lois is preceded in death by her Husband of 66 years, George Richard Krull. She is survived by her four children; Son, Mark Krull; Daughters, Patti Young, Kathi Riggs and Lisa Roberts; Granddaughters, Ashley Young, Randi Riggs, Taylor Roberts and McKenzie Roberts; Grandson, Tanner Riggs and Great Grandsons, Aiden and Owen.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Highland Memorial Park – Woodlawn Cemetery, 1515 NE 3rd. Street, Ocala, 34470. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved