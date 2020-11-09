Lois Ann Krull
Ocala - Lois Ann Seitz Krull, of Ocala, Florida, passed away at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Lois was born in Three Rivers, Michigan and moved to Ocala in 1964. Lois was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, Bell Choir, Women's Club of Ocala and completely devoted to her Community. She will be missed by so many and because of her Faith we know she will Rest in Peace.
Lois is preceded in death by her Husband of 66 years, George Richard Krull. She is survived by her four children; Son, Mark Krull; Daughters, Patti Young, Kathi Riggs and Lisa Roberts; Granddaughters, Ashley Young, Randi Riggs, Taylor Roberts and McKenzie Roberts; Grandson, Tanner Riggs and Great Grandsons, Aiden and Owen.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Highland Memorial Park – Woodlawn Cemetery, 1515 NE 3rd. Street, Ocala, 34470. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com
