FERGUSON, LOIS
CHAMPION ('CHAMP')
FEBRUARY 26, 1922- FEBRUARY 14, 2020
Lois Champion Ferguson, age 97, of Ocala (Emathla), FL, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born in Coral Gables, FL, on February 26, 1922. During World War II she earned her LPN degree and served at Mercy Hospital in New Orleans. In June, 1947, she married her high school sweetheart and perfect dance partner, Bob Ferguson. In 1985, they moved from Atlanta to Ocala when her husband retired from UpJohn Pharmaceutical Company. Champ was a wonderful homemaker, mother, and matriarch of her side of the family.
She professed faith in Jesus Christ and was baptized at Briarcliff Baptist in Atlanta.
She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church of Ocala. Her hobbies: painting (especially china painting), and superb dancing with her husband.
She is survived by her daughter, Jana Lynn Ferguson; her son, Sebron Douglas Ferguson, and his wife, Faith, all of Ocala, FL; three grandchildren, Hope Ferguson Smith (Karl), Hannah Ferguson Hardin (Ty), and Luke Champion Ferguson (Rebekah); and three great-granddaughters, Olivia, Sophia, and Tessa Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Ferguson; son, Craig; and grandson, Levi.
Donations in her honor can be made to Gideons International. FUNERAL SERVICE, Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Fellowship Baptist Church, 10500 US-27, Ocala, 34482.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020