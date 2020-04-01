|
|
KUEBLER, LORA
Ocala - Lora Mae Kuebler, 71, passed away on March 28, 2020, in Ocala, Florida. She was born on August 27, 1948, in Ocala, Florida to Vanness and Harriet (Brooks) Seckinger.
She is preceded by her parents, Vanness and Harriet Seckinger; and brother, Vanness B. Seckinger, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Patrick Kuebler; daughter, Stephanie Webster; four grandchildren, Blake Lay, Britnie Ciccarone and husband, Aaron Ciccarone, and Carson Webster. She was blessed with three great-grandchildren; Edyn Lay, Savannah Ciccarone, and Lorelei Millender.
Lora was known, and loved, by many. Her legacy was shaped with the sight of her smile, the sound of her laughter, and the intensity of her love. She may have gone to heaven on her own, but is now reunited with her loved ones in the garden.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020