O'STEEN, LORAINE 'TUTU'
Loraine 'TuTu' O'Steen, 91, of Summerfield, went 'on to Glory' (in her words) on July 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. This was the day she reunited with the love of her life, husband, Carl, of 62 years, whom she lost in February 2019.
She was born on April 15, 1928 in Oxford, FL to Butler and Katie Lewis, the fourth in a family of 14 siblings. Being the oldest girl of the bunch, she took much pride in the fact she could put a full course meal on the table by the age of nine years old. Her love of cooking continued, she loved having all of her family around the table for a home cooked meal. She looked forward to family reunions, her birthday parties and Thanksgiving at her house, where everyone was welcomed.
She was a member of Community Harvest Baptist Church. She loved being there every time the doors were open, especially for VBS and where the kids and babies were being taken care of.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl; her parents; two infant siblings; brothers Ed, Albert, Hadley, George (her twin), Paul and David; two sisters, Kathleen and Mary.
She is survived by her brothers, Mack of Ocala, Moe of Minden, LA and Joe of Ocala; her children, Elaine and Dean Music, Jeff and LeaAnn O'Steen, and Lisa and Michael Faison; her grandchildren, Levi and Corissa O'Steen, Josh and Laura Music, Maggie and Brad Bartlett, Jonah and Kayla Music, Jacob Music and Delaney Faison; her great grandchildren, whom she absolutely adored, Hadleigh Bartlett, Gunnar O'Steen, Ella Jae Music and Braylon and Brystal Stephens.
She was known for always giving you her opinion, whether you asked for it or not, being straight forward with her words and always, always teaching us that family is first and you love each other no matter what! We will miss you and your sassy smile forever.
Services will be at Community Harvest Baptist Church Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 3:00 PM with viewing at 2:00 PM.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 9 to July 10, 2019