LABUKAS, LORELLA JANE
Lorella Jane Labukas, 90, died on Monday, February 24, 2020 while under the care of Hopsice of Citrus County. She was born on December 11, 1929 in Dickson City, PA and was the daughter to the late William and Ethel (Miller) Horrocks. Lorella moved to Dunnellon in 1991 from Pennsylvania. She was a parishioner at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon and was involved with the Rosary Makers, Ministry to the Sick and helping out with bingo. Lorella enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert J. Labukas, Sr.; her six brothers; and one sister.
Lorella is survived by her son, Albert J. Labukas, Jr., New Athens, IL; her daughter, Jane Dolphin, Dunnellon, FL; her sister, Dawn Sparacino, Stroudsburg, PA; her five grandchildren; her eight great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Roberts Funeral Home in Dunnellon with a prayer service starting at 6PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon followed by a repast in the church hall. Expressions of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020