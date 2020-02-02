|
|
CARTER,
LORENE BARRON
Lorene Barron Carter, 77, passed away January 22, 2020. Born September 6, 1942 in Unadilla, GA, she was the most kind and beautiful soul who loved her family and friends dearly and never knew a stranger. Raised in her beloved hometown of Unadilla Georgia, Lorene left GA in 1973 and moved to the suburbs of Chicago IL. She made a wonderful life for her husband and children and had a bright and positive impact on everyone she met. She fought a valiant fight with cancer and passed peacefully surrounded by her family. Like the true southern lady that she was, she knew how and when to leave the party.
She is survived by her husband, Melville Carter, Sr., son, Melville Carter, Jr. of Ocala, daughter, Tiffany Carter of Wheaton, IL, brother Pete Fowler (Dorette) of VA, sisters, Lillian Jane Jones (Danny) of GA, Sibbie Gail Parrotino (Rick) of FL, much loved grandson, Jackson Carter, and many cherished cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. She will be missed by many.
Lorene was preceded in death by her parents, Loren C and Carolyn (Clewis) Barron, and sisters, Doris Black and Kay Moncrief.
A Celebration of Life will be held March 7th at the First Baptist Church in Unadilla GA at 11am. All family and friends are welcome, please stay for lunch and celebrate the beautiful life of Lorene. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County FL or a local animal rescue of your choice.
All things bright and beautiful,
All creatures great and small,
All things wise and wonderful,
Lorene Barron Carter loved them all.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020