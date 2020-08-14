Or Copy this URL to Share

JACKSON, LORENE COE

Ocala - Lorene Coe Jackson, 72, passed away August 12, 2020.

Due to the present COVID19 restrictions, the Life Celebration for Mrs. Jackson will be a private gathering. Bishop Isaiah Johnson, Sr. will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation for family and friends will be at Sellers Funeral Home, 440 SW Broadway Street, Ocala, Florida 34475 on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 12pm to 5pm. Please visit the website to submit online condolences.

