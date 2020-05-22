THAGGARD, SR.,

LORENZO 'REN'

We the family would like to announce the passing of Lorenzo J. Thaggard, Sr. The Lord saw fit to call him home April 18, 2020.

He is survived by his loving mother, Barbara T. Belchie of Orange Lake, FL; son, Lorenzo J. Thaggard, Jr. of Ocala, FL; son, Sage Lucus (wife-Taia) of Syracuse, NY; Elizabeth 'Libby' Thaggard of NY; brother, Branson Belchie of NY; brother, Chilion Belchie of Harlem, GA; sister, Ariana Belchie of Gainesville, FL; loving and dedicated godmother, Theresa Mims of NY; Godsister, Miranda Mims of NY; Godbrother, John Mims, Jr. of NY; one granddaughter and a host of nieces and nephews.

There will be a virtual viewing through ZOOM SATURDAY MAY 23, 2020 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm. ZOOM member ID:740 2131 9573 password: 6xSG9z. The arrangements are by International Funeral & Cremation Services, 1761 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10031 phone # (212) 518-8522



