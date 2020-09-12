1/1
LORENZO WASHINGTON Jr.
WASHINGTON JR., LORENZO
Lorenzo Washington, 66, of Ocala Florida passed on August 31, 2020.
Lorenzo will be remembered in the hearts of his wife, Lillie Washingson; his children, Robert Watts, Lorenzo L. Washington (Roxanna), Byron Lowe (Keyuner); sister, Stareatha Brooks.
The Graveside Ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 10am at Mt. Zion Memorial Gardens Reddick Florida (5151 NW 160th Street). Viewing one hour prior to service at Cemetery. The family is asking that you bring your own lawn chair. The family request that you wear a facial covering. Service of Excellence are under direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville Florida)
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
