LISTER, LORNE M.
Lorne M. Lister, of Ocklawaha, who was known for doing things on his own terms and in his own way passed away on April 10, 2019 following an extended illness.
He leaves his wife of a year and a half Joe Ann Lister; his daughter Kristina Lister-Gruesbeck (Michael); his sister Joan (Lister) Button; step-grandson Michael Soard; Aunt Marjorie Anthony; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many close friends.
He was born and raised in St. John, NB, Canada, the son of John and Helena Gertrude Lister, he lived in Boston, MA before joining the US Navy which stationed him in
Orlando, FL; Key West, FL; and Norfolk, VA. Additionally, the US Navy sent him on a world tour on various ships including the VS-28, USS Richard E. Byrd, USS Wasp, and the USS Sims.
He was predeceased by his brother Brian Lister, his infant sister Ruth Lister, and his first wife Katherine Jean (Clausen) Lister.
He was teaching countless new recruits at the Naval Training Center in Orlando, FL when he was fortunate to meet and marry his first wife Katherine Jean (Clausen) on December 1st, 1979 and 22 months later she gave birth to their bundle of joy Kristina Lister. He retired from the US Navy after completing 20 years of service as a personnelman as a Chief Petty Officer. After retiring from the US Navy, he worked for several companies in a variety of security positions with the last company being Associated Grocers of Florida. After the sudden death of his first wife Katherine he was fortunate to find a second wife Joe Ann Ashcraft who agreed to put up with his weird humor and his willingness to do things in his own way. Some of Lorne's hobbies included reading, selling a variety of items on eBay as well as Etsy, playing cards and bingo, frequently writing for the Other Voices column, and keeping everyone updated on the latest activities of his daughter and son-in-law.
Interment will be 2:00PM on May 31st at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL with a potluck celebration of life to follow at the Forest Community Center in Ocklawaha, FL from 5:00 -7:30 PM.
