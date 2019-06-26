|
|
WALDRON, LOUIE ALLEN
Citra - Louie Allen Waldron, 79, passed away June 22, 2019 at home. Born and raised in Citra, FL on April 14, 1940, to the late James Waldron and Veda Beckham Waldron. He worked for many years as a sales rep in cement manufacturing.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Veda Waldron.
He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Lee Waldron; children, Allen (Casey) Waldron, Pamela Waldron, Mark Cerny and Parish (Juan) Torres; grandchildren, Tara, Chadwick, Tiffany, Lauren, Makala, Hayden; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Gene Waldron, Michael Waldron; and sister, Sharon Owens.
Funeral Service will be on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL., with Pastor Kenny officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens, Ocala, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 26 to June 27, 2019