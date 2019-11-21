|
WILLIE LOUIS COX
Ocala - Mr. WILLIE 'Corky' Cox, age 56, transition on November 8, 2019 at his residence.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories son, Willie Cox, III; daughters, Charmaine Cox, Quianna Cox, Gabriel Rawls; sisters, Whilhelminia Cox, Dominic McCoy, Tariea Cox; brother, Paskinel Cox (22); father, Willie Cox, Sr.; grandchildren, Christopher Williams, Kyndall Campbell; a host aunts, uncles nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
A Celebration of life for Mr. Willie 'Corky' Cox will be held 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Liberty Chapel MBC Church, Rev. Charles Perry, Pastor. A Memorial service will be held from 5:30PM until 7:30 on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Liberty Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. There will be no viewing. Professional services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019